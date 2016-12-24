ManningLive

Junior Chamber Gun Drawing Day 24: Jamie Parter

by | December 24, 2016 9:43 am

Jamie Parter is the Day 24 winner of a Beretta A400 in the annual Junior Chamber Gun Drawing.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2016 | Manning Live