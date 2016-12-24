Dear Santa: Zy’Mirh Bethel

Dear Santa,

My name is Zy’Mirh. I would like a PS Vita for Christmas. I would also like toys. I like yo-yos, jump ropes and bouncy balls. Santa, can you also bring a doll for my sister, Zaria? She really likes them. Thank you, Santa.

– Zy’Mirh Bethel, 6