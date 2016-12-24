Dear Santa: Za’kiya Livingston
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 2:00 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:50 pm
Dear Santa,
I would love for you to bring me a iphone and a lap top for Christman. I will have some cookies and mike for you santa.
Love always, Za’kiya Livingston, 5
