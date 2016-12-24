ManningLive

Dear Santa: Sincere Dixon

by | December 24, 2016 9:28 am

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 9:33 am

Dear Santa,
I would like for Christmas a PS4, Minecraft theme park, a power scooter, Minecraft race. Another puppy, Minecraft story mode.
Love, Sincere N. D. Dixon, 5

