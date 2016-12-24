Dear Santa: Sheena Patel

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 10:12 am

Dear Santa,

How are things in the North Pole? Well I have been really good this year. The things I want for Christmas are a shimmer and sparkle kit, a lip gloss kit, a leotard from justice, a game called pie in the face, a coat (((Under Armour) (Pink one) and a pair of high heels. Also there is one more think I want and it is a American Girl doll. I hope you have a Jolly holldy Christmas. I’m looking forward to seeing you on Christmas day.

Love, Sheena Patel, 9