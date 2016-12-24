Dear Santa: Sheena Patel
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 6:30 am
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 10:12 am
Dear Santa,
How are things in the North Pole? Well I have been really good this year. The things I want for Christmas are a shimmer and sparkle kit, a lip gloss kit, a leotard from justice, a game called pie in the face, a coat (((Under Armour) (Pink one) and a pair of high heels. Also there is one more think I want and it is a American Girl doll. I hope you have a Jolly holldy Christmas. I’m looking forward to seeing you on Christmas day.
Love, Sheena Patel, 9
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.