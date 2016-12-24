Dear Santa: Shaye Hoff
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 11:55 pm
Dear Santa,
I love how you always give me devices every year. I am so thankful for them. This year I would like a Ipad pro 4 please. My brother wants PFG stuffe. Oh I will not forget to leave out the cookies and milk out. Oh yeas I can’t forget about a teal connect furby please.
Love, Shaye Hoff
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.