Dear Santa: Semaj Rankins Bush
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 12:55 pm
Dear Santa,
How do you get that stuff in one day, and how are you in the NOrth Pole? And I want a xbox one and a iPhone 6 and a go-kart. My hear was good and I was good. My thanksgiven was good. I had turkey and ries and salit.
Love, Semaj Rankins Bush, 7.
