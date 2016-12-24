Dear Santa: Ray Carter
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I help my mom wash the dishes at home. Santa please bring me a hooverboard, blue tooth watch and a iphone 6S. Thanks in advance Santa.
Love, Ray Carter, 8
