Dear Santa: Raeanan Richburg

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:42 pm

Dear Santa,

I have not been so good. I hope you will bring me a laptop, also karokee machine, a fitbit, a hat, a scarf. I hope you have a safe trip back. I know you have been busy in the work shop with all the toys this year. I will leave you some cookies and some milk.

Your Pal,

– Raeanan Richburg