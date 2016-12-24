Dear Santa: Raeanan Richburg
Dear Santa,
I have not been so good. I hope you will bring me a laptop, also karokee machine, a fitbit, a hat, a scarf. I hope you have a safe trip back. I know you have been busy in the work shop with all the toys this year. I will leave you some cookies and some milk.
Your Pal,
– Raeanan Richburg
