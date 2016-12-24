Dear Santa: Nykel Montgomery
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 11:00 am
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:52 pm
Dear Santa,
I live in Manning. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy car, a truck and a van. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Nykel Montgomery, 8.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.