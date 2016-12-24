ManningLive

Dear Santa: Kylik Zayvoen Fulton

by | December 24, 2016 2:30 pm

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:48 pm

Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I helped my mom. I took out the trash and cleand my room. For Christimas please bring me an Iphone, and an I pad, and a hoverboard.
Sincerely, Kylik Zayvoen Fulton, 7

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2016 | Manning Live