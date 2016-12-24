Dear Santa: Kylik Zayvoen Fulton

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:48 pm

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I helped my mom. I took out the trash and cleand my room. For Christimas please bring me an Iphone, and an I pad, and a hoverboard.

Sincerely, Kylik Zayvoen Fulton, 7