Dear Santa: Kylia Fulton

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 9:34 am

Dear Santa,

I have been a good student this year. I have help my parents around the house. I make the bed, clean the floors and wash the dishes. I also have ok grades at school. Please, bring me hooverboard iphone 7, and ipad, for Christmas.

Love, Kylia Fulton, 7