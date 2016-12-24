Dear Santa: Kylia Fulton
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 8:58 am
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 9:34 am
Dear Santa,
I have been a good student this year. I have help my parents around the house. I make the bed, clean the floors and wash the dishes. I also have ok grades at school. Please, bring me hooverboard iphone 7, and ipad, for Christmas.
Love, Kylia Fulton, 7
