Dear Santa: Kemaurion McConico
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 4:00 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:44 pm
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa how are you doing? The North pole good? Can you bring me the GTA game and a WWE2Ke2K17. I also want a play station and earphones. May I have a four wheeler and a hover board. That is it Santa Claus you should have a vacation because you work so hard and I want one more thing the iphone seven and a WWE2K16 that all of the stuff I want for Christmas.
Love, Kemaurion McConico, 8
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.