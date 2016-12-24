Dear Santa: Kemaurion McConico

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:44 pm

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa how are you doing? The North pole good? Can you bring me the GTA game and a WWE2Ke2K17. I also want a play station and earphones. May I have a four wheeler and a hover board. That is it Santa Claus you should have a vacation because you work so hard and I want one more thing the iphone seven and a WWE2K16 that all of the stuff I want for Christmas.

Love, Kemaurion McConico, 8