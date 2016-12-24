Dear Santa: Kaiyla Cubit
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 1:00 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:52 pm
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaiyla Cubit. I was very good this year. For Christmas, I would like for you to bring me an Easy Baker Oven, arts and craft set and a ice cream maker. When you come to my house, I will have some cookies and milk for you. Thanks for being a good, Santa.
Love, Kaiyla Cubit, 7.
