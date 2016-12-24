Dear Santa: John Thomas Feeney
Dear Santa,
This year I was really good. What is your favorite cookie to eat? I want a skantbord for Christmas. I also want a iphone for Christmas. How are your reindeer this year? My elf is being very good here. How were the elves at the north pole this year? I also want a new bike for Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus this year?
Your friend, John Thomas Feeney
