Dear Santa: John Thomas Feeney

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 10:13 am

Dear Santa,

This year I was really good. What is your favorite cookie to eat? I want a skantbord for Christmas. I also want a iphone for Christmas. How are your reindeer this year? My elf is being very good here. How were the elves at the north pole this year? I also want a new bike for Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus this year?

Your friend, John Thomas Feeney