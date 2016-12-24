Dear Santa: Imani Tindal
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 12:00 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:57 pm
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? And Santa, how are you and Mrs. Claus. I had a good time. Santa, can you get me a make up kit.
– Imani Tindal, 7.
