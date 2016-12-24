Dear Santa: Grant Gray

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:27 pm

Dear Santa,

I’ve been ok this year. Will you please bring me an elf? I will leave you some cookies, milk and maybe some carrots for your reindeer. Would you bring me a hoverboard, a soccer ball and goal and an apple watch? I hope you have a safe trip back.

Your pal,

– Grant Gray