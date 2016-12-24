Dear Santa: Giuliana Baragona
Dear Santa,
I’m in the first grade. I was good in school, some of my friends want some toys for Christmas. Please bring them some toys. I want a laptop and clothes for Christmas. Thank you.
Love, Giuliana Baragona, 6
