Dear Santa: Davon Brown
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 9:55 am
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I help my parents around the house. I clean my room, the car and sweep the floors. I have good grades at school. Please bring me a PS4, a bike and a pair of shoes for Christmas.
Sincerely, Davon Bowman, 8
