Dear Santa: Christopher Dinell Johnson Jr.

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:51 pm

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I love you so much but can you bring me paw patrol toys, Frozen for my sissy and my mommy a hug. Santa Claus, can you bring me Ghost Busters and please Santa Claus can you give my daddy a motorcycle Amen.

Love, Christopher Dinell Johnson Jr., 5