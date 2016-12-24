Dear Santa: Christopher Dinell Johnson Jr.
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 10:29 am
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:51 pm
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I love you so much but can you bring me paw patrol toys, Frozen for my sissy and my mommy a hug. Santa Claus, can you bring me Ghost Busters and please Santa Claus can you give my daddy a motorcycle Amen.
Love, Christopher Dinell Johnson Jr., 5
