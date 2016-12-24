Dear Santa: Bryce Phan

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 10:10 am

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryce. I’m seven years old. I’m in 2nd grade at LMA. This year, I’ve been good. At school, I’ve listened to the teachers. I’ve studied hard. Most of my spelling test are 100 points. At home, I helped my mom clean the table after dinner. Thank you, Santa, for the gift you gave me last Christmas. This year, I hope you can give me Pokemon cards. I hope Rudolph and the rest of your reindeer are doing well.

Love, Bryce Phan, 7.