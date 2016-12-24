Dear Santa: Brent Henderson Jr.
Dear Santa,
This year I want a lighter pellet gun because I cant free shoot it. Mine is too heavy. Anyway a new pellet gun would be nice. How is Rudolph, Cupid, Donner and Blitzn? I want a new bebe pitsal and a new airsoft pistile and a fit bit and a high powered airsoft gun and a new four wheeler I can go faster and a new hatchet and a new bike for Christmas and a new shot gun and a 22 and a new rifel for Christmas and two boxes of 4 ten bullets
Sincerely, your friend, Brent Henderson Jr.
