Dear Santa: Amani Ferrell

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:54 pm

Dear Santa Claus,

I would love to get something for Christmas this year. It is a chocolate pen. I really would love to have it to make stuff with. I will share with my brother. I need it to make cookies for next Christmas and to make something for my birthday, too. I can make something for my family and friends and you, too. I hope I get the chocolate pen on Christmas Day. I want three brown pens, a pink and a blue pen. I would love to have a chocolate pen to make something special for you and Mrs. Claus and your family, too. Thanks for your toys this year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Thanks for your time.

Amani Ferrell, 9.