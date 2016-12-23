Three wrecks in Clarendon
by Staff Reports | December 23, 2016 12:53 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is currently working three wrecks with no injuries in Clarendon County, including at Willie G. Richbourg Road and M.G. Hemingway Road; U.S. 521 at Bloomville Road; and S.C. 261 and J.W. Rhames Road.
