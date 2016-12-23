Former state House majority leader appears in court

COLUMBIA – A South Carolina representative who once led the Republican majority said nothing Thursday as he appeared in court on dozens of charges stemming from a legislative corruption probe.

Rep. Jim Merrill was allowed to remain free from jail on his own recognizance by Judge Knox McMahon, meaning he didn’t have to pay a bond. The 49-year-old Charleston Republican, who led President-elect Donald Trump’s South Carolina campaign, let his lawyers do the talking and left through a side door.

Prosecutor David Pascoe announced indictments last week against Merrill, including two counts of misconduct in office and 28 ethics violations. Three of those are felonies. Merrill faces up to 66 years in prison and $146,000 in fines if convicted on all 30 counts.

Attorney Matthew Hubbell told the judge Merrill is eager to defend himself against charges they believe are “based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the law.”

While no official plea was entered Thursday, Merrill will plead not guilty, his other attorney, Leon Stavrinakis, said after the hearing.

The indictments against Merrill, majority leader from 2004 to 2008, mark the first since former House Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign violations and resigned from office more than two years ago. Pascoe reiterated to the judge Thursday that the investigation continues.

But Pascoe said there’s a fundamental difference in Merrill’s case compared to other lawmakers forced to leave office in the last few years. Accusations against Harrell, former Democratic state Sen. Robert Ford of Charleston and former GOP Lt. Gov. Ken Ard all involved their personal use of campaign donations, he said.

“This is a case that involves public trust, and in some instances, deals with public funds,” Pascoe told the judge as to why he disagreed with a personal recognizance bond.

Merrill, 16-year House veteran, is accused of illegally profiting from his position. The indictments’ allegations include that Merrill’s public relations and political consulting firm, Geechie Communications, collected more than $1 million from 2002 through this year from clients who hired him to influence decisions.

The public funds Pascoe refers to involve Merrill’s work for the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which receives much of its funding from the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. The prosecutor said Merrill’s firm received about $148,700 from the visitors’ bureau – “laundered” through his brother’s company – while Merrill led a Ways and Means subcommittee that wrote the tourism agency’s budget.

House Speaker Jay Lucas has suspended Merrill until he’s either cleared or vacates his seat representing Daniel Island. Merrill was easily re-elected last month to a ninth term with no Republican or Democratic challenger this year.

He has adamantly denied doing anything illegal. Hubbell and Stavrinakis said last week the work done by Merrill’s company is “legal and legitimate.”

“For over 20 years, his vocation and livelihood have been in the field of advertising, direct mail, and public relations,” they said in a joint statement.