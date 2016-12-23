Evening Weather: Friday, Dec. 23
by Staff Reports | December 23, 2016 4:48 pm
Last Updated: December 23, 2016 at 9:51 am
Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low of about 45. There will be a northeast wind from 5-8 mph.
