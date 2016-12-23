Dear Santa: Ryleigh Maynard

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I have been really good. What I want for this Christmas is a business to help kids. Some kids don’t have food and clothes so I want to help them. And I love my elves, they’re so funny. One day they put sugar all over the table and it was so funny but my mom was so mad. By the way I don’t know what to get my sister. Do you know anything I can get her? If you do please tell me. And my dad I don’t know what to get him. A couple of questions- What’s your favorite cookie? How many hours do you stay up to give out presents? One more question- do you ever take a vacation?

Love, Ryleigh Maynard