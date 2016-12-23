Dear Santa: Maddie McCarron
by Submitted via Email | December 23, 2016 10:02 am
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddie I have been good most of the year. I would like the American Girl Doll, Lea Clark and her collection. I would like for you to be safe on your journey on Christmas Eve night. Would you please bring me a booklight for Christmas? I would like a booklight for Christmas because I like to read before I go to bed. I”ll see you on the Polar Express. I like the elf you sent us. We need her Snowflake. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies. Love, Maddie.
– Maddie McCarron
