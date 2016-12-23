Dear Santa: Ka’Mauri Bannister
by Submitted via Email | December 23, 2016 12:36 pm
Dear Santa,
My name is Ka’Mauri. I am 5 years old. I want a Four Wheeler, a Peppa Pig Car, games for my xbox, and a dirt bike. I hope I receive everything on my list. I would be very happy. I have been a good boy this year. I cannot wait until Christmas Day.
Love, Ka’Mauri Bannister, 5
