ManningLive

Bird’s eye view of Manning at Christmas

by | December 23, 2016 12:27 pm

Downtown Manning at Chrismas from Ron Wingard on Vimeo.

Ron Wingard provided this video of a bird’s eye view of Manning at Christmas.

comments » 1

  1. Comment by John Dinkins

    December 23, 2016 at 14:47

    What an attractive look at Manning city lights for the holidays. Merry Christmas to all.
    JGD 3

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2016 | Manning Live