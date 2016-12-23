Bird’s eye view of Manning at Christmas
by Submitted via Email | December 23, 2016 12:27 pm
Downtown Manning at Chrismas from Ron Wingard on Vimeo.
Ron Wingard provided this video of a bird’s eye view of Manning at Christmas.
by Submitted via Email | December 23, 2016 12:27 pm
Downtown Manning at Chrismas from Ron Wingard on Vimeo.
Ron Wingard provided this video of a bird’s eye view of Manning at Christmas.
© Copyright 2016 | Manning Live
comments » 1
Comment by John Dinkins
December 23, 2016 at 14:47
What an attractive look at Manning city lights for the holidays. Merry Christmas to all.
JGD 3
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.