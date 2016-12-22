Man kicked during 2015 break-in sentenced for third-degree burglary

A 29-year-old Sumter man arrested in July 2015 after the homeowner whose home he broke into kicked him recently pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in the case.

Antonio Tony Blanding of 861 Carolina Ave., Gamecock Apt. No. 32, in Sumter, was charged July 11, 2015, with first-degree burglary by the Manning Police Department.

According to reports, police responded to a home on Dickson Street after a 31-year-old woman told dispatchers someone had tried to break in her home and “beat on the door that came from behind the apartments on (Dickson Street).”

The woman said she stayed in a bedroom with her children after the heard a loud knock “followed by at least three pounding or kicking.”

The victim said she was scared to come out the room, and that her children were “freaking out,” and that’s when she called 911.

While speaking with police, the woman noticed a “burgundy chrome with black foot sleeping cart,” according to reports, that she said was neither hers nor her husband’s.

When her husband came home, he was comforting the children, reports indicate, and went into the children’s bedroom with them.

“Some seconds later, (Sgt. Alexander) Dukes heard a loud commotion while speaking with (the wife),” reports state. “Dukes ran into the back bedroom with TASER already drawn and found (the husband) kicking Blanding, who was in the closet in black shorts and no shirt.”

While being booked at the Clarendon County Detention Center, Blanding declined EMS treatment. Police reported the suspect had bruises on his upper left chest area, his lower right arm and his over his right eye.

Third Circuit Judge George C. “Buck” James Jr. sentenced Blanding to five years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail and time-served for his plea. Blanding had been at the Clarendon County Detention Center since his arrest, and therefore the time-served fulfilled his sentence. No probation was affixed to the sentence, according to court records.