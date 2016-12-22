Junior Chamber Gun Drawing Day 22: Dexter Welch
by Submitted via Email | December 22, 2016 11:38 am
Dexter Welch is the Day 22 winner in the annual Junior Chamber Gun Drawing of a Windham Weaponry M4.
