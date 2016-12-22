DMV honors the late Coffey for 18 years of service

Last Updated: December 22, 2016 at 12:38 pm

Traci Elizabeth Ham Coffey spent 18 years working with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Last week, she was honored posthumously for her distinguished and outstanding services during her time at the agency as a license examiner.

DMV Human Resources Deputy Director Greg Torok and Blythewood Office Manager Mary Lynn Peagler coordinated with DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo to present the Meritorious Service Award to family members of the late Coffey, who passed away earlier this year after her second battle with cancer.

The award medal and certificate were presented Dec. 15 to her husband, Judd Coffey, and her parents, Iva Jane and Jimmy Ham, at the agency’s headquarters in Blythewood.

“The Meritorious Service Award is awarded to outstanding employees who have served with the SCDMV for a long time and have become recognized for their outstanding services,” Torok said. “We wanted to ensure that we had the award duplicated as a tangible recognition so that Traci’s husband and parents would have a copy.”

After the presentation, Shwedo escorted family members to the building’s ground floor recognition board, where DMV employees who have passed away are commemorated by the agency.

Iva Jane Ham and Coffey, Traci’s husband, affixed to the board a name plate given by the department, engraved with the late woman’s name and years of service.

“We were honored to represent Traci at the ceremony, she would have been very pleased with the kind words and recognition,” said Judd. “Traci was a very special person and touched so many people.”