Dear Santa: Sadie Cochran
by Submitted via Email | December 22, 2016 4:08 pm
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I have learned to use the potty! I am learning my dance steps. I would like corn and peas for Christmas.
Love,
Sadie Cochran
