Dear Santa: Matthew Ragan

Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want leggos, $50, L.E.D. shoes and injustice a but I want to ask 3 questions. Are you Mexican? If you are can you slip some Spanish tips in my presents? Do you exercise? If you do do you use the max worker outer thing? Do you really have over 200,000elfs?
Love, Matthew Ragan
