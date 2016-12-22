Dear Santa: J.J. Ward

Last Updated: December 22, 2016 at 9:41 am

Dear Santa,

Cam you come in through the front door this Christmas? Because we do not have a very big chimney? Beware of dog poop and raindeer traps. I hope you like cheese puffs and chocolate milk because that’s what we have. And now what I want: Diary of a wimpy kid #’s 2 ,5,6,7,8,10, pokemon cards, a hover board, Legos, Anki Overdrive, Cozmo, Meccano Robot, new tables, a massage pillow,an x-box one, an x-box one controller, an i-pone 7, an ipod screen replacement screen, money, a dron, a red l.e.d. lightbulb, and a trampoline, but what I really want for Christmas is real estate.

Love, J.J. Ward