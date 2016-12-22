Dear Santa: Abigail Tanner
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 22, 2016 9:38 am
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year? Ive been a really good girl. Maggie has been doing funny things around our house. Today she got my Barbie doll and they drank out of the syrup bottle. This year for Christmas I want gift items, head phones, and legos. Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas eve.
Love, Abigail Tanner
