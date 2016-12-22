City receives clean audit

Last Updated: December 22, 2016 at 9:35 am

The 2015-16 fiscal year audit for the city of Manning couldn’t have gone any better, according to Hobbs Group President Mark Hobbs of Columbia, who presented the annual report to City Council on Monday night.

“We’re pleased to report that there were no deficiencies or any material weaknesses in the procedures we performed,” Hobbs said. “The controls in place were functioning properly.”

He noted the city’s total assets for the fiscal year were $30.6 million, compared to $31.9 million for the previous year. Liabilities, he said, were $17.9 million, compared to $17.1 million for the prior year.

“The net position for the year, after subtracting liabilities, was $16.9 million for fiscal year 2015-16, compared to $14.9 million for the prior year,” Hobbs said. “Expenses for governmental activities were $4.5 million, compared to $4.2 million for the year before, and expenses for business-type activies were $2.6 million, compared to $2.4 million for the prior year.”

The city saw an increase in cost of $467,034 for all city programs in the last fiscal year, from $6.7 million to $7.2 million.

“That increase was because of additional interest expense associated with ongoing projects, as well as disaster recovery expenses associated with the October 2015 flood,” Hobbs stated.

Other business conducted at Monday’s meeting included:

* The city honored the winners of its Wellness Challenge, a program that encouraged exercise and healthy habits among city employees. Patrina C. Space won the challenge, with Manning Police Officer Thomas L. Huckaby Jr. coming in second and Patricia L. Brown coming in third.

* Council members passed an ordinance to annex about 0.9 acres on Paxville Highway into city limits.

* They passed an ordinance to rezone a property at 102 Sunset Drive from general residential to general commercial.

* Approved first reading of an ordinance to amend an article in the Code of Ordinances related to purchasing. Manning City Administrator Scott Tanner said this was necessary, adding an appeal procedure as part of the ordinance and also adding language encouraging companies owned by women and minorities to bid on city projects.

* Approved a resolution adopting a reasonable accommodations policy for the city, so that the city will have in writing that it provides accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities and also provide individuals who are disabled with access and fair opportunity in public meetings and governmental settings, Tanner said.