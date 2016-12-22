7 foods for healthy bones

Last Updated: December 18, 2016 at 11:51 pm

Your bones must stay healthy and strong to perform their function optimally. Failure to eat calcium rich foods can place you at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis, a primary cause of bone fractures in older people. Below are 7 food groups you can include in your daily diet to keep your bones their healthiest.

DAIRY PRODUCTS

Dairy products contain high levels of calcium, a nutrient instrumental in keeping your bones from thinning prematurely. Some of the best choices among dairy products include yogurt, cheese, whole milk with Vitamin D and cottage cheese.

FISH

Eating fish with the bones in, is a great way to get more calcium into your body. Some of the best choices include canned salmon, sardines and pilchards.

LEAFY GREEN VEGETABLES

Leafy green vegetables are not only delicious, but a source of calcium. For best results, choose a variety of vegetables. Some great choices are cabbage, kale, okra and broccoli.

NUTS

Certain types of nuts are high in calcium and will help improve overall bone health. Some nuts with the highest calcium levels include almonds, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts and walnuts.

BREAD

While bread may not seem like a healthy dietary choice, it is actually calcium rich if you choose a brand made with fortified flour. Read the label before purchase to be sure your bread is made with this key ingredient.

WHITE BEANS

Whether you eat them alone or toss them into a salad or main dish, legumes are great for bone health because of their high calcium content. For the highest levels of calcium, choose white beans such as navy beans, chickpeas and Cannellini beans.

DRIED FIGS

If you are craving something sweet, dried figs can add variety to your diet while boosting your calcium levels. Just 8 whole dried figs contain 107 mg of calcium.

Adding these few foods into your diet can help your bone health and give you more energy throughout the day. You can also rest easy knowing you are helping to minimizing your risk of bone diseases such as osteoporosis.