Margaret Ann Mathis Vassar

Margaret Ann Mathis Vassar, 73, wife of Rev. Thomas Eli Vassar Jr., died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born in Manning, she was a daughter of the late William Scott Mathis and the late Bonnie Nash Mathis. She was a registered nurse with McLeod Health Clarendon and she was a member of Paxville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of Manning; two daughters, Tracy Strickland (Stephen) of Monroe, NC and Christy Bauer (Stephen) of Athens, GA; three sisters, Mary Vann (C.A.) of Columbia, Kate Inzetta (Bob) of Greensboro, NC and Ruby Goff (Byron) of Elgin; a granddaughter, Jennifer Bauer of Manning; three grandsons, Joel Bauer (Jamie) of Mililani, HI, Vassar Strickland and Mathis Strickland, both of Monroe, NC; and a great grandson, Eli Bauer of Manning.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Manning First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Johnson and the Rev. Stephen Bauer officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Mahoney, Donald Mahoney, Stephen Bauer, Chestley Vann, Steven Powell and Benjamin Thames.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Stephens Funeral Home and at other times at the residence, 302 S. Meadow Drive, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Paxville Baptist Church, 10278 Lewis Road, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org