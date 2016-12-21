Healthy skin at any age

For your entire life, your skin is your body’s first line of defense against disease and infection. It’s also one of the first things that people may notice when they see you, if it appears unhealthy. Caring for your skin is important at any age. Here are some tips to consider when tending to your skin.

SIMPLE CLEANSER

Simply washing your skin everyday helps to remove dirt and make-up. A fancy soap will not add any skin benefits. Even worse, not cleansing your skin will cause dead skin and oil to accumulate and possibly cause dark patches, acne or skin infections.

SUNSCREEN

The groundwork of a good skin care regimen starts with an SPF. Sunscreens provide valuable protection against damaging UVA and UVB rays. When you are exposed to these rays for long periods, your skin is susceptible to wrinkles and you can develop a suppressed immune system. Wearing a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more daily can help to block the UV light and protect your skin.

MOISTURIZER

Moisturizing is useful for your skin in any season. While your skin may especially need it in the winter, it’s also required in the summer for optimum health. Moisturizers are responsible for hydration, as well as adding a layer of protection to your skin that can last all day. The best time to apply moisturizer is on a freshly-washed face. Apply it gently, working your way up your face so as not to pull the skin.

RETINOID CREAM

To keep skin appearing younger, using a cream containing a retinoid at night may be your best shot. Studies have shown that this vitamin A product can erase wrinkles and ease discoloration caused by the sun’s rays. It’s crucial to start slowly when using a cream that contains retinol. It can be irritating to the skin at first. Work your way up to using it nightly.

When developing a skin care routine for yourself, remember that it can take a couple of months for products to work. If you can make skin care a habit, your skin will remain healthy and youthful for a long time. If you experience any problems with your regimen, it’s best to consult a doctor or dermatologist who can point you in the right direction.