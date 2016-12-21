Dear Santa: Holden Stegall

EDITOR’S NOTE: All Dear Santa letters will be published in full in The Manning Times Christmas Edition, in boxes and on news stands Thursday, Dec. 22. We will be publishing selected letters on manninglive.com starting today, and all letters will begin publishing Christmas Day. Make sure to get this keepsake edition on Thursday to have your child’s letter forever.

Can you get me a phone and a four wheeler and a nerf gun and can you make me rich. I will love lots of toys. I will love lots of nerf guns to play with. I love toys!!!!! I want some cool stuff for Christmas. I will have cookies for you and some carrots for the reindeer and some milk for the cookies. Does our elf have girlfriend? How many elves do you have. I think 500. Maybe more.

Love, Holden Stegall