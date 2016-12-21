Dear Santa: Brooke Corbett

Dear Santa,

I’ve been pretty good. I want to thank you for all that you do and tell your elves that I said thanks for building my presents that I want. I hope you have had a good year. I know you have been busy at the toy shop. Would you please bring me some clothes, some duck boots, an electronic tooth brush, some new barbies, some new Barbie clothes and a mini ipad? I will leave you some cookies and milk. I hope you have a safe trip back. Take care.

Your pal,

– Brooke Corbett