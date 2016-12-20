Tractor-trailer hits Santee McDonald’s
by Submitted via Email | December 20, 2016 1:16 pm
A tractor-trailer truck ran a stop sign and plowed into a McDonald’s in Santee early Tuesday morning, closing the restaurant. Injuries are unknown at this time. These photos are courtesy of Judi Haley.
comments » 1
Comment by Trish
December 21, 2016 at 00:24
Heard the driver had a heart attack and died. Prayers for the family. So sad. 🙁
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.